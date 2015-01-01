PushAll
279 121 291 notifications sent
112 835 users registered
63 671 devices added
5 621 channels created
Recommended Channels
Новости PushAll
LostFilm.TV
AdminVK
BaibaKoTV
NewStudio.TV
Tproger
Rozetked
Медуза
PushFeed
Jaskier Studio
My Series
QueenaOfHearts
For everyone
Free, no spam and ads notifications
We do not require users to pay for use and prohibit spam on channels
Get notifications from multiple sources
It could be a notification from a blog with a response to a comment, of products available in the online store, about a new video on YouTube and much more. You can receive notifications to Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Safari (even if you close your browser!), Telegram, Email.
Link to Google Account
Requires no extra registration confirmation email, login and password. One click - and you can use PushAll, if you do not have a Google account, we have a mail registration.
Full control
You can subscribe or unsubscribe from any channel in a single click, as well as filter notification keyword. All subscriptions are stored securely in the cloud, and you can manage them from any device.
How it works?
Notifications can be accepted in almost any browser on a PC, on iOS, Android, on Telegram or even on e-mail!
Do you need push-notifications?
Create a channel in the shared catalog!
You just create a channel, get a link to the channel and give it to your users. Next, you can send notifications via the control panel, or through the API. Everything else will be done by PushAll
Improve your audience's performance
Instant communication will allow you to accumulate your audience, increase the frequency of using your product, it is much easier to keep users than to find new ones.
You do not need to develop your own application, maintain the current device base
You save on the development, support of many desktop and mobile platforms, as well as a complex server part. To develop and maintain such an infrastructure will go several hundred thousand dollars a month
Optional source
The service will be useful for those who already have an application. PushAll has a very high conversion rate for installation and retention due to the large coverage of platforms and user interests. Give the user a choice - he decides himself
Benefits of push-notifications
|Method
|Price of 1000
|Availability
|Reaction
|SMS
|$5 - $10
|Devices with SIM
|10-60 minutes
|$0,5 - $1
|Internet
|1-163 hours
|Push
|Free
|Internet
|2-15 seconds
Comparison of PushAll with..
Web Push30 times more efficient Web Push services notifications. The user agrees to receive notices where he is comfortable, we are not so intrusive, we are flexible and comfortable for people.
Apps5 times more efficient than your own mobile applications. In your application, only you are available - in our application the entire environment of the user is available, from news, to social networks and serials.
Unlimited notifications
Push уведомления - это небольшие всплывающие окна на экране вашего устройства. Они могут появляться на экране любого устройства, где есть область оповещений, или есть возможность вывода на экран данных принятых из сети Интернет.
Подробнее
В статье рассказывается о том, как создать канал, настроить интеграцию RSS/VK ленты, рассылать оповещения, набрать подписчиков и как использовать платные функции. Также объясняется работа системы меценатов.
Подробнее
How to receive a notification?
Browser Push NotificationsWebPush in Chrome (PC, Android), Yandex, Firefox, Safari without installing extensions in one click. Notifications come with a closed tab, and in case the user was offline, messages will come to him when the browser is opened.
Applications and Add-onWe have a Chrome add-on that lets you receive notifications and view history. There is also an app for Android and iOS (iOS can't get notifications via browser!)
Email, Telegram and SocketPushAdding multiple Emails and setting the frequency of receipt. Receive notifications in Telegram without installing unnecessary applications on any platform. If the ports are blocked at work - you can temporarily turn on SocketPush and receive notifications when the tab is open.
How to send push?
APIUse requests from your scripts to send push notifications from your site and get statistics.
Integrate notifications into your solution in a couple of minutes.
ManualSend notifications using user interface and see statistics without any coding skills.
Instant communication with your new audience from scratch.
RSS + VKLink your website or social network feeds using RSS or the integrated VK group handler.
The simplest integration without a single line of code.
Powerful API
Notifications can be sent either manually via the site or through POST and GET requests..
- Self API - to myself
- Broadcast - send one push to all subscribers
- Unicast - send one push to one user
- Multicast - send push to multiple users in same time
- ShowList - statistic/data about push or users
Plugins and libraries
AnotherYou can create a plugin, and we will post it here.
Where to use notifications?
Startup, blog, forum, online store.
You no longer need to wait for the user to check email, no need to buy an SMS notification service.
By the simplest integration into your product, you can send out alerts instantly and for free.
Youtube or Twitch channel
Gather your entire audience in a couple of seconds. Get instant views on YouTube and High Online on Twitch
Monitoring your own development
Instant reporting of failures is important when solving problems.
How to contact us?
E-mail - company@pushall.ru
Official group in VK
Founder Oleg Karnaukhov in VK
Founder's phone - +79258513828
